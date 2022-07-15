Murder victim found on pavement in Milton Keynes on Monday has been identified

A murder victim who was found on a Milton Keynes pavement has been formally identified.

Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi, aged 35, from Milton Keynes, died after an incident in Towan Avenue, Fishermead, on Monday (11/7).

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A murder victim who was found unresponsive on a pavement in Fishermead, on Monday, has been identified as Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi,

A post-mortem examination the cause of death said the cause of death was ‘unascertained’ pending further investigation.

Thames Valley Police said a person called just before 1am on Monday saying there was an injured man on the pavement on Towan Avenue, Fishermead.

It has been reported that members of the public took him to hospital but he later died.

The 34-year-old man from Milton Keynes arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday has been released on conditional police bail until 8 August.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nicola Douglas, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Abdifatah at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“A detailed investigation is ongoing and we have already made one arrest. He has been released on police bail with conditions.

“I would again appeal to anybody who saw or heard anything in Towan Avenue between about 12.45am and 1.15am on Monday, or has any information that they believe may be relevant, to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or they can report online on our website, quoting reference 43220304480.