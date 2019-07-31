Music festival plans grow as search for missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher enters sixth month

A massive and free family-friendly day of soul, jazz and funk will round off the two day music festival to raise awareness of missing teenager Leah Croucher, it has been announced.

The search for 19-year-old Leah is about to enter its sixth month and sadly there is still not a single clue about what has happened to her.

The festival tickets

London event company Cosmique decided to hold the festival at Furzton Lake, which Leah walked round regularly on her way to work from her Emerson Valley home.

It is less than a mile away from Buzzacott Lane, the spot where Leah was last captured on CCTV just after 8.15am on Friday February 15.

It is hoped that hundreds of people will come to the festival over the weekend of August 17 and 18 - just days after Leah's 20th birthday.

All proceeds from ticket sales, after expenses, will go to Missing Persons, the charity that has been helping Leah's desperate family cope over the months,

Leah Croucher

The festival will boast an impressive line-up of DJs playing house and disco music on the Saturday, with teepees to add to the atmosphere. This is for over 18s only and tickets are just £20 each.

Sunday’s event will have a “much more family friendly vibe” and will be open to all ages, with DJs playing Soul & Jazz Funk, and a variety of food vendors.

There will also have a big screen up showing all the football matches.

Cosmique’s owners Luke Coates and Justin Murphy hope the festival will help raise awareness of Leah’s disappearance. They this week put up banners on bridges in Milton Keynes.

#comehomeleah

Luke said: “We’ve been liaising with Jade Croucher, Leah’s older sister, every step of the way.

“She and the family are grateful and think it’s really promising the amount of people this could reach out to who may have almost forgotten about the whole thing by now as it doesn’t affect their daily lives. “

Tickets for the Saturday event, which runs from 1pm to 11pm, are £20 and available now online.

Performers include Will Wiley (Abode Records), Jack Cav (Love Juice), Adam T, Max Swan, Nick Latham, Jack Michalski, Richard Salmon, Jake Murphy and Jordan Graves.

Cosmique

Sunday's family event is free entry and runs from 12 noon until 8pm. Entertainers include Gordon Gee, Louie Martin, Colin Watt, Mark Tattingham and Pete Gardner.