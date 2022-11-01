Music returns to Milton Keynes Bowl with huge two-day event announced for next summer

The massive Reggae Land Festival is to be held at MK Bowl next summer, it has been announced today (Tuesday).

The two day event is one of the UK’s biggest celebrations of Reggae music and Jamaican culture and this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before, promise the organisers.

There will be four stages featuring a line up of reggae, dub, dancehall and jungle music from more than 50 international artists.

Next year's festival will be even bigger and better at MK Bowl

Other attractions will include a reggae flea market, rum shacks, gin bars, a Caribbean food village, carnival floats and dancers.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Last year's Reggae Land was the best yet, and as if to prove it was nominated in three different categories in the UK Festival Awards 2022.

“After its unrivalled success, it made sense to supersize the festival.”

Reggae Land will take place on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6. You can sign up for tickets here.

Advertisement

The news follows an announcement earlier this summer that rock trio Muse will be performing at MK Bowl in June next year.

This will be the first concert in seven years that has taken place at the iconic venue, which was once famed as a stage for world renowned artists.

Originally known at the National Bowl, it was developed in 1979 as an amphitheatre capable of holding up to 60,000 concertgoers. Over the years it hosted famous names including David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Oasis, The Prodigy, Status Quo, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC and Eminem.

MK Dons has already reached an agreement with Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) and MK Council that will allow the football club to develop a new state-of-the-art training facility at the Bowl.

Advertisement

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman had a successful earlier career in music production and his plans for the Bowl included measures to use the venue once again for crowd-pulling concerts.

The Dons’ plans for the 49-acre site will see the Bowl used 365 days a year by footballers and the community and even as an enhanced hub for cycling.