Musical taxi boss vows to bring joy to every elderly care home resident in Milton Keynes

A businessman who was one of the biggest names in the local taxi and private hire industry has taken on an incredible voluntary project to help elderly people in care homes.

David Wright, former director of Bounds, EezyCabs and Raffles, became interested in making music during the Covid pandemic and formed a software development company called Melodology.

He spent his time during lockdown creating an album of nine tracks which summed up many of the emotions of the biggest public health crisis for 60 years.

Now David has launched a heartfelt project to bring music to every single care home in MK.

He plans to visit each home to share his blend of music and dance, completely free of charge .

“We want to spread joy and create memorable experiences for the residents,” said David, who spent 30 years in the taxi industry.“Our concerts consist of me playing the piano while my talented partner, Carmen, dances with the residents, engaging them in a fun and interactive experience,” he added.

"We firmly believe in the power of music and dance to uplift spirits, foster connections, and bring happiness to the elderly who deserve our love and support.“Our goal is to offer an unforgettable experience and to give back to the community that has nurtured and inspired us."

Elderly care home residents are loving David and Carmen's concerts

Recently David and Carmen visited Milton Court care home in Kents Hill, where their concert went down a storm. You can watch some of the performance here.

Any care home interested in booking them for free can email [email protected].