Muslim youth group devotes Christmas and New Year to helping others in Milton Keynes

Young members of a Muslim youth group spent Christmas Day and the New Year helping out in the community in Milton Keynes.

The crew from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) provided a taxi service to ferry elderly people to a special party at MK Dons Double Tree by Hilton Hotel on Christmas Day.

They helped the elderly

They also provided food and gifts to make the day special.

Youth leader Saeed Nazir said: “It was such an honour to extend a helping hand and to bring a smile to the faces of so many people. We felt like a family with the people we helped and that is how they felt too. “

On New Year's Day the AMYA members rose at the crack of dawn to pray for a happy 2020.

They then took to the streets with bin bags to clean up the city after the New Year's Eve festivities of the previous night.

Street cleaning on New Year's Day

Youth leader Saeed Nazir said: "People may wonder why we take time out to help, but we enjoy doing the voluntary work we do because it is our religious obligation. Islam encourages us to help alleviate hardships and respect and honour our elders.”

Other projects completed by the group this winter include organising blood donation sessions, collecting money for British Red Cross, visiting children's hospitals and nursing homes to give chocolates and gifts, and donating food to the homeless and vulnerable.

Mr Nazir said: “Our members have enjoyed living in the region for decades and so any opportunity to help our local community is a much welcomed one."

The Christmas party