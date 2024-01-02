Muslim Youth starts New Year's Day with street cleaning
On 1st January, 50 members woke up early for pre-dawn prayers and thereafter, joined hands to participate in a mass street cleaning initiative across the city.
In an energetic display of commitment to community well-being and hygiene, hundreds of passionate volunteers armed with litter pickers and bin bags gathered at the crack of dawn to tidy local streets. This initiative, a testament to the values of service deeply rooted in the Islamic faith, signifies AMYA's steadfast dedication to nurturing cleaner and more inviting neighbourhoods for all.
Asad Mahmood, Local President AMYA Milton Keynes said, "New Year's Day offers a splendid chance to kickstart the year positively by giving back to the cherished local communities. Our street cleaning endeavours not only enhance aesthetics but also aim to inspire community pride."
AMYA's annual New Year’s Day Street clean-up campaign aligns with Islamic teachings taught by Prophet Muhammad which emphasise that cleanliness is an integral part of faith and underscores the importance of actively contributing to society and the country one lives in.
The worldwide leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Caliph Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, encourages the youth to actively involve themselves in community service, become productive members of society, and dispel negative stereotypes through positive efforts.
For those interested in participating in future community initiatives by AMYA or seeking further information, please email [email protected].