'My dog was savagely attacked by two out-of-control beasts in Milton Keynes'

A small dog has been seriously injured in an attack by two other dogs unable to be controlled by their owner.

The victim, a two-year-old Cavapoochon called Donut, was left covered in blood with a large flesh wound to one side and several puncture marks on the other.

He needed emergency surgery and is still recovering, says his owner.

She was out walking him on August 20 at around 7pm and just walking out of Middleton Park when she passed a man in his 30s walking two stocky, short-legged grey and white dogs on leads.

As they got closer the owner moved to the left side of the path with the two dogs ready to overtake. I thought that his dogs were reactive or he just didn't want them near my dog, I moved to the right side and then moved onto the grass, creating as much distance as possible,” she said.

"We walked past, my dog did not react, he did not even look at them. The two dogs started barking aggressively. I then heard the owner aggressively shouting and swearing.

"I then realised one of the dogs was charging at my dog and came around the left side of me and clenched down onto him. My dog was screaming.”

The owner tried to pull the dog off but ending up dropping his other dog’s lead in the process.

That dog promptly joined in the attack, causing poor Donut to be mauled from both sides.

“The owner was on the ground trying to pull the first dog back whilst I was trying to pull the second off. We eventually freed my dog, and I dropped his lead hoping for him to run, he ran away 20 feet to the left on Non Layer Drive, however I think he then realised how injured he was and couldn't move. “

As Donut’s owner called for help, the frist attacking dog broke free again – and charged again at his victim.

"I stood in front of him and shouted and screamed which made the dog bolt off in the direction they had first come.”

Donut, by now bleeding badly, suffered a large 5cm to 7cm wound on his side plus other bite wound that led to an abscess.

His owner has reported the attack to police and wants to warn others about the attacking dogs, which she believes were American Pocket Bullies types.

“They were both dangerous and aggressive. This is a police matter under the Dangerous Dog Act as they were viciously out of control and unprovoked,” she said.

“I am traumatised by this whole experience. This owner should not have dogs that are that aggressivelyout of control that he cannot handle them. The dogs did not hesitate to attack my dog without any provocation… I do genuinely also think the attacking dogs could be capable of doing this again and even harming humans too.”

The owner added: “I believe that raising awareness about this incident is crucial, as it highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need for accountability in such situations... Your coverage could help prevent similar incidents in the future and encourage dog owners to be more vigilant and responsible.”