'My favourite wine costs £6.99 from Aldi' respected wine expert reveals to Milton Keynes shoppers

A highly-respected expert in fine wine has revealed his favourite tipples – all of which can be bought for under a tenner from Aldi.

Andy Pincott, known to his 125,000 Instagram followers as @affordablewinehunter, regularly shares honest reviews of budget-friendly wines.

This week he has revealed his six favourite bottles from Aldi — and every single one of them has just picked up a medal at the prestigious IWSC (International Wine & Spirit Competition) 2025.

In a recent in-store video, Andy highlighted six wines he describes as excellent value and worthy of any summer table - all priced under £10.

Aldi has proved that good wine need not be expensive

“This isn’t the full list of winners,” he adds, “but some of my favourites that I noted at their press tasting and have been getting/recommending since.”

Andy’s Top 6 Aldi Award-Winning Wines are:

1. Costières de Nîmes Blanc – £8.99. A Southern French white with refreshing citrus notes and a smooth, medium-bodied texture.

“This Costières de Nîmes won a silver award. It's medium-bodied with hints of citrus and a lovely, smooth mouth feel,” says Andy.

2. Specially Selected Austrian Zweigelt – £7.99

Zweigelt is Austria’s signature red grape, and Aldi’s take is a hidden gem for under a tenner.

“For a light to medium-bodied red, try this Zweigelt. It's got hints of cherry and plum and vanilla, and is surprisingly complex.”

3. Specially Selected Caladoc Rouge – £7.99

Made from Caladoc — a crossing of Malbec and Grenache — this full-bodied red delivers velvety tannins and rich red fruit flavour.

“Caladoc Rouge is lovely and full-bodied with velvety tannins.”

4. Bureiras Vides Cabernet Franc – £8.99

A bold, fruit-forward red with classic varietal character.

“Big and bold and bursting with fruit flavours.”

5. Rosorange – £9.99

A trend-forward, orange-style rosé at an unbeatable price.

“One of my favourites,” Andy says.

6. Sous Les Mers – £6.99

An easy-drinking French white that offers freshness and balance. “Also one of my favourites,”

Andy added. “Amazing value for £6.99.”

The International Wine & Spirit Competition is a globally recognised authority on wines and spirits, judging thousands of products annually from around the world. For nearly 55 years, the IWSC has been promoting excellence in the drinks industry.

Andy, who is also acting as an IWSC ambassador this year, says many shoppers may not realise how hard-won the wine medals are.

“It’s not always obvious on the shelf, but these wines have official IWSC medals behind them. I’ve got the full winners list — and these six are ones I’ve been buying, recommending, and now celebrating,” he said.

IWSC entries are judged blind by leading experts — including Masters of Wine, sommeliers, buyers, and producers — and its rigorous process ensures medals are awarded purely on taste.

Judges never see the bottle or label, eliminating any visual bias. Celebrated for its integrity and expertise, the IWSC is considered one of the most respected and trusted competitions in the global drinks industry.

All six of Andy’s recommended wines are available in Aldi stores nationwide while stocks last.

