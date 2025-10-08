'My legs suddenly went numb'. Milton Keynes mum describes how rare autoimmune disease struck as she took the rubbish out

A mum of two special needs children has spoken out about her diagnosis of a rare autoimmune disease that left her unable to walk.

Victoria Johnston was taking the rubbish out to her bins after a spring clean three years ago when both her legs suddenly went numb and she collapsed into a heap on the ground.

She screamed to her husband who rushed her to A&E, where doctors suspected problems with her spinal nerve roots and collapsed discs had caused temporary paralysis.

But over the next few months, as the problems continued, Victoria began to doubt the diagnosis.

Victoria is coming to terms with her CIPD diagnosis and has vowed to help others suffering from the disease

"My right leg would give way from beneath me without any warning, leaving me in a pile on the floor and not being able to get back up. I was struggling to walk up and down the stairs then I started noticing pins and needles/numbness and muscle weakness in my arms and hands. Something wasn’t right and I felt in my gut that there was something more going on than just enlarged nerve roots and prolapsed discs as almost all of my body was affected,” she said.

By April 2022, she was unable to work and her husband slowly turned into the main for her and the children, then aged six and nine.

"Our two children have special needs so needed more help and attention than most children... I made the tough decision to close down my cleaning business, which had become my third baby,” said Victoria.

Shortly afterwards, her gut feeling was proved right when tests and MRIs revealed the problem was more serious. She was diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathya (CIPD), an autoimmune disorder that affects the fatty protective layer (the Myelin Sheath) around the nerve fibres. It damages the Peripheral Nervous System - both sensory and motor nerves, which connects the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

This leads to progressive weakness and sensory impairment particularly in the limbs, mainly the arms and legs. Without treatment, Victoria could become wheelchair bound.

“The diagnosis changed the course of my life. One day it was the normal and the next it was flipped upside down,” she said.

"I felt like the worst mother, and not being able to do the things with my children that most able bodied people take for granted had a huge impact on my mental health, which I was now really struggling with... I felt like I was losing a part of my identity and independence.”

Today, Victoria is coming to terms with her diagnosis and is receiving regular treatment in the form of intravenous immunotherapy to slow the progress of the disease. She is also taking part in medical research to help find a cure.

Meanwhile, the family has moved to a disabled-friendly bungalow and explained to the children why mummy cannot do all the things she used to do. Luckily, genetic tests have shown they will be inherit the CIPD.

Victoria admits she still grieves for the life she thought she was going to have and at times finds it hard to cope with the reality of the life she now has.

"It’s not the way I had planned it and it’s definitely not the way I wanted it to go. I felt for the first 18 months that I had failed my children by not being able to do all the things an able bodied mum can do,” she said.

But she is busy turning those negative feelings into a positive by raising awareness of CIPD and setting up her own advocacy blog about the disease.

She has also in the process of launching a live podcast onTikTok, called CIDP & ME, to share realistic experiences and thoughts around everything to do with CIDP.

And finally she is looking at community spaces to set up a by-weekly support group for people and carers affected by CIDP or other inflammatory neuropathies.