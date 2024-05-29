'My toddler pooed in Primark and staff treated me disgustingly' claims Milton Keynes mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum potty training her toddler has complained about the treatment she received when the youngster did a poo in Primark.

And Primark bosses have now said they’re sorry the mum “didn’t have a good experience” in the store.

Charlotte Still was days into training two-and-a-half year old Barnaby to go without nappies when she met a friend for coffee at the city centre on Friday.

“We went to M&S... We got a wee there in my carry potty. I have been bringing the carry potty everywhere with me when training... It’s super handy to flip out anywhere,” she said.

Charlotte Still with her son Barnaby

Charlotte added: “We had a wander around, popped to Superdrug then to Primark. My son had a poo accident in Superdrug which I quickly cleaned up - it just went in his trousers. I wiped him clean and changed his trousers.”

But there was clearly more to come...

“I thought that was the only poo that would happen - so with that said we popped into Primark.. My son was playing with the toys in there then he stopped and went funny (he does this when he’s done a poo),” said Charlotte.

"I ran over, checked him and realised there was another one. So again I cleaned him up and opened the carry potty to put all my wipes/mess in. There was no mess on floor anywhere.

“While cleaning him, he dropped a few of the Spiderman napkin packets on the floor which I was going to pick up once finished. At this point I was having a nightmare but it was controlled.”

Charlotte was approached by one of the female Primark staff, who looked at her disapprovingly and started picking up the napkins, she said.

Charlotte apologised and said that she would have picked them up, explaining she was potty training..

The Primark manager was then called and told Charlotte she “wasn’t allowed” to to be potty training in the store, she said.

“I said ‘he’s had an accident, I’m sorry what am I meant to do?’ She just kept saying you shouldn’t be potty training here.”

Embarrassed, Charlotte left the store without doing any shopping. Normally she would spend between £100 and £200 per visit.

"On my way down, I saw the manager talking to another worker.. I could tell that I was topic of conversation, which made me feel awkward and upset.

“It was awful and was a total scene... I was just in absolute shock... I understand that it’s not ideal he pooed in the shop but it was an accident and I was cleaning it up...Potty training is a process, my son’s learning, I’m learning...It can take years.”Charlotte told the manager she wanted to make an official complaint. The service and way I was treated was disgusting,” she said.“I left in tears, feeling embarrassed, unwelcome, misunderstood and completely judged.”

The Citizen contacted Primark press office and a spokesperson told us today: “We’re sorry to hear this customer didn't have a good experience. We understand that accidents can happen, and our colleagues are trained to offer assistance to customers who need it.