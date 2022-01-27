Mysterious blue flash that caused lights to flicker all over Milton Keynes was NOT a UFO last night

An explanation has been given today for the huge blue flash in the sky that caused a mini power blip over much of MK yesterday.

People all over the borough reported that their light flickered for a few second and their electricity went briefly off and on again in their homes shortly after 5.30pm.

Many saw a large bright blue flash across the sky, giving rise to speculation that it was a happening in space or even a UFO.

The power was very quickly diverted

This afternoon experts at Western Power Distribution company, which serves all of MK, solved the mystery.

Sadly the incident was caused by a swan, which flew into a 33,000 volt power line.

There are special diverters in place on the line to prevent such incidents, but the swan got through them. The company now plans to put more diverters in place to prevent further accidents.

A spokesman said the blue flash came when the line was damaged and the flickering of lights was caused as the power automatically diverted to another line.

"We have spent million of pounds on this automatic system, so if one power line is damaged, the supply switches immediately to another line.