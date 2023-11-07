Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are concerned about devil worship graffiti that has appeared in Milton Keynes underpasses.

The graffiti appeared this month and consists of the word ‘Satan’ and the numbers 666 – a widely recognised symbol for the antichrist or devil.

There are also hexagrams and eyes drawn within a triangle.

The devil worship graffiti has appeared in underpasses in Milton Keynes

One observer said: “I don't know if this is a Halloween thing or if Milton Keynes teens are really into devil worship.”

Another said: “It’s offensive and worrying and I’d like to see it removed as soon as possible.”

The graffiti has been reported to Milton Keynes City Council, which is responsible for the removal of graffiti and fly positing on land or on assets within its control.

The council’s contractors normally aim to remove offensive scrawlings within one working day and non-offensive graffiti of fly posting within five working days.

A spokesperson said: “We aim to keep public property free of graffiti or fly-posting by removing or painting it out and to assist owners of private property. We provide a free removal service to private residential properties on schedule by return of our disclaimer. Offensive graffiti or fly posting will be removed as soon as practically possible.

"We do not undertake routine removal or painting out of graffiti or fly-posting above three metres or where there are health and safety issues for our operatives. We do not undertake free graffiti removal from commercial properties.”

They added: “Graffiti and fly-posting is criminal damage. If you see someone defacing property, please call the police.”