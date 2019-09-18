Mysterious 'footprints of blood' appear in Central Milton Keynes

Mysterious footprints of 'blood' are making people cringle near the centre:mk and intu at Central Milton Keynes.

The footprints were visible from this morning in the walkway between South Eighth Street and South Ninth Street and also between Avebury Boulevard and the parking area in South Row.

Are these footprints blood?

They appear to culminate in a large puddle of what looks like blood close to the phone junction box near Avebury Boulevard.

"It's really creepy said one shopper. "I'm hoping it is red paint or something and that somebody hasn't been terribly injured."

The Citizen has asked police and MK Council if there is an explanation. We are awaiting their response.

