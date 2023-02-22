A mystery man, known only as ‘Mr W’ from Bucks, has won £10,000 a month for a year, matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Monday, February 13.

The lucky winner, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers, has become one of over eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s senior winners’ advisor, Andy Carter, said, “What amazing news for Mr W, who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery. Players pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the second prize of £10,000 a month for one year, and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

