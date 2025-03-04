Mystery of 'phantom poo-er' leaves shoppers disgusted at Milton Keynes supermarket

Photos of human faeces left in a supermarket’s indoor car park have turned shoppers’ stomachs and gone viral on social media.

The disgusting offerings have been spotted several times over the past few weeks in Sainsbury’s underground car park at Central Milton Keynes.

Shoppers have complained on social media, prompting a flood of furious complaints.

Sadly, the large covered car park has proved a haven for a small number of homeless people and drug users who have shunned the council’s offer of help over the years, preferring to spend their nights on its concrete floor.

Despite the efforts of Sainsbury’s and the facility’s managers, Euro Car Parks, there have been repeated complaints about the smell of urine and even used needles left on the floor. But this is the first time human faeces has come into the equation…

"To poo in the car park is smelly, disgusting and beyond gross… I just don’t understand how people can do this. I understand they are homeless but surely they can find a public toilet?” said one shopper on the Milton Keynes Moan Facebook page.

Another said: “The place stinks of poo and urine. Even the lift stank of urine the other day. It was so bad that it made me never want to return there.”

Others wrote: “Urine, poo, discarded used needles and vomit… I’ve seen it all there” and “I returned from shopping to find a man squatting behind my car. It was awful.”

Others were more sympathetic to the homeless community, with one woman posting: “Shame on you all, it’s so nice having a fully working toilet in your nice warm home, thank god you’ve got the luxury of a toilet."

However homeless drug or alcohol users have refused offers of accommodation or do not qualify for it because they are unwilling or unable to kick their habit.

Milton Keynes City Council now says all genuinely homeless people in the city have now either been given help – or moved on because they were not actually homeless at all.

Theur officials, as well as Sainsbury’s bosses, continue to seek solutions to the Sainsbury’s car park problem. The company has introduced additional security measures and increased cleaning and checks of the area – but still the nuisance persists.

In 2023 the supermarket giant even installed shutters in the car park between ground and lower ground floor of the car park so the lower floor could be closed off entirely at nights. But this did not stop the rough sleepers from using the basement.

A Sainbury spokeperson has told the Citizen over the years: “We continue to work hard to improve the conditions in the car park at our Milton Keynes store and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The car park is managed by the company, Euro Car Parks and shoppers can park there free for a maximum of three hours during the daytime.

The law states that urinating or defecating in a public place in is an offencein the UK, often classified as a public order crime. It can result in a fine ,depending on local byelaws, and may also be considered "indecent exposure" if it causes alarm or distress to other people.