Mystery prankster returns to balance traffic cones on top of lamp posts in Milton Keynes

The mysterious MK Cone Master is up to his tricks again, with traffic cones appearing on top of 12m-high lamp posts in the city.

The latest one was spotted this morning (Wednesday) perched on top of a street light near Brinklow Roundabout.

Johnny Luk, the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Milton Keynes Central, took a photo of it and reported it to the council saying it could be “pretty dangerous” if the cone falls down. He posted his photo on his X (Twitter) page.

Parliamentary candidate Johnny Luk spotted this baffling sight in Milton Keynes today

Milton Keynes City Council replied shortly afterwards, stating: “Thanks - we'll let our Streetlighting team know.”

The antics of Cone Master started last year in MK, when orange and white traffic cones started mysteriously appearing on top of lampposts and high road signs.

By the Autumn, Cone Master had progressed to other items such as electric scooters and bikes, again placing them in high places such as on the top of bus shelters

There been speculation that the culprit uses a high power drone for his lamp post stunts, or else is particularly agile and can shin up poles.

And a small army of spotters developed on social media, scouring city streets and waiting for evidence of more antics.

Interestingly, there have been similar strange occurrences recently in Marlow, more than 60 miles away in Buckinghamshire. Again, photos of these have been posted on social media.

Last month, Buckinghamshire transport councillor Steven Broadbent confirmed the authority had been made aware of "a number of traffic cones being placed on streetlights" around Marlow. And he issued a warning about the dangers.

He said: "While this may seem like a harmless prank to some, it is potentially dangerous for both the person putting the cone on the lamppost and also to any pedestrians or motorists who could be seriously injured if the cone fell on them from that height.”