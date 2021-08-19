Mystery surrounds closure of town's post office in Milton Keynes

Wolverton residents are demanding to know why their post office keeps closing without explanation.

The facility was closed for almost three weeks last month for no apparent reason. Then, after re-opening, its doors were locked again last week.

"There is no notice saying why or when they will re-open," said one user.

The post office keeps inexplicably closing

"There's no notice on the door and the phones are not being answered. Nobody has a clue what is happening and it's really inconvenient," said another.

Rumours are circulating all over town about the reason, but nothing has been confirmed.