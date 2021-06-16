Mystery surrounds missing boy who posts REPLIES on social media to police searching for him in Milton Keynes

A 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing for the fifth time this year has cheekily added his own comments to a police appeal to find him.

TJ Draper was last seen on Saturday June 12 and police made a social media request for people to look out for him.

The youngster was been the subject of police appeals when he went missing twice last month as well as once in January and once in February..

Have you seen TJ?

This time someone posted on the police Facebook page that they'd seen TJ in Milton Keynes, riding on the back of a motorcycle on the redways and not wearing a helmet.

TJ himself promptly replied to the post.. "No I’m not I don’t have a motorbike", he wrote.

When the female insisted she'd seen him on the bike, TJ replied: " Ain’t got it no more."

The dialogue left other social media users confused. "Why are the police treating him as missing when he's writing on their social media page?" asked one.

Others urged the runaway youngster to go home.

"He's a minor and no matter how many times he goes missing, he still needs to be kept safe," said one poster.

Beds police are urging anyone with information about TJ's whereabouts call them on 101 quoting reference number MPL/1168/21