Nando's in Milton Keynes misses out on 'good' food hygiene rating
Nando’s at Kingston centre in Milton Keynes has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
This means the place is “generally satisfactory”, compared to five out of five, which is very good or four out of five, which is good.
The restaurant was inspected on March 26 and its rating has just been published by the Food Standards Agency.
The inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared and the cleanliness of facilities.
Of MK's 476 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 359 (75%) have scores of five and none have zero ratings.
Three more city takeaways have also been awarded new ratings recently. Subway at Kingston centre has achieved a five, while Romanellis Pizza on Denbigh scored a three.
Old China at Knebworth Gate, Giffard Park, was given a score of just two, which means “some improvement is necessary”.
You can check the rating of any restaurant or takeaway by searching here.