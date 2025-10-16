National Grid is visiting the homes of Milton Keynes customers this month for safety inspections

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) will visit customers’ properties in Milton Keynes this month as part of a safety inspection programme.

Domestic and small business customers in the MK15 postcode, which includes Willen Park and Tongwell, will be checked to ensure that service termination points inside properties are working properly.

The service termination point, also known as a cut-out, is the indoor place where the main incoming electricity service cable and fuse is based. In most cases it’s close to the electricity meter.

For most modern properties built since the 1980s, the cut-out is in a meter cabinet on the outside of the building.

National Grid customers based in Milton Keynes will receive a visit from safety inspectors this month. Photo: National Grid

But it could be located inside the property next to the electricity meter or the customer’s consumer unit.

Inspectors will visually inspect NGED and energy suppliers’ equipment and record basic details.

No disassembly work will be carried out and customers’ power supplies will not be interrupted during the inspection.

The company is aiming to complete 400,000 inspections across the Midlands, South West and South Wales every year in a rolling programme over the next 20 years.

It has an Ofgem licence obligation to carry out asset inspections to ensure cut-outs at low voltage metered properties are operating safely.

Richard Brady, NGED’s Policy Engineer heading the inspection programme, said: “The UK is recognised internationally as having one of the most resilient and safe energy systems and this inspection programme underlines our commitment to the highest safety standards.

“Inspectors will visually examine cut-outs to check they are working as they should, taking photos and notes for our records. In the unlikely event of a defective cut-out being found, NGED engineers will be sent to carry out repairs at no cost to the customer.

“Visits will also be an opportunity to confirm what types of low-carbon technologies (LCT) are connected to our network, for example electric vehicle chargers and solar panels, to help our planning for future load growth on the network, and enable LCT items to be connected quicker in the future as we will have records of the cut-out asset on site and its condition.

“These are important safety visits but we understand they could be inconvenient for customers and apologise in advance if this is the case.”

Inspectors will be from a company called A Coole Electrical, and will be clearly identifiable as working for NGED. They will be able to present ID and authorisation to enter properties.

Customers will have the option of taking their own photographs of their cut-out and meter and sending them to NGED who will decide if a follow-up visit is needed.

Who is National Grid and what do they do?

National Grid operates the electricity transmission network in England and Wales and is the distribution network operator for the Midlands, South West England and South Wales.

The distribution network delivers electricity to eight million customers. The company invests around £1 billion on its distribution network annually.

National Grid is not an electricity supply company and does not bill customers in the UK. Its responsibility is to distribute electricity to homes and businesses.

The distribution element makes up around 10 per cent of an average customer’s annual bill which is around £100 or 27p a day.

In the event of a power cut, customers can call 105 for free, 24 hours a day.