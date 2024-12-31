National Lottery searching for two missing millionaires from Buckinghamshire
The ticket holders, who have yet to claim their prizes, matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the draw on December 14 2024.
Five tickets won the top £1,000,000 prize, and two from Buckinghamshire are currently unclaimed.
The winning numbers from that day’s Lotto draw are 1, 11, 12, 17, 19 and 54, with a Bonus Ball of 3.
Winning ticket holders have until June 12 2025 to claim their prizes.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: "Buckinghamshire must be an extra lucky place for Lotto players as we have two winning tickets bought in this area!
"Neither of these prizes have been claimed yet, so if you bought a Lotto ticket in Buckinghamshire for the draw on December 14, it’s time to look everywhere, and to check your tickets."