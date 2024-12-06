One lucky ticket holder from Buckinghamshire has claimed a National Lottery Set For Life ticket with a total prize of £120,000

Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, has confirmed it has received a claim for its £10,000 a month for one-year prize, following the draw on November 4.

Players can win £10,000 per month for a year if they match the main five numbers, while the top prize is winning £10,000 per month for 30 years by matching the five main numbers and the Life Ball.

The prize claim will now go through the process of validation, and once validated and paid, it is at the discretion of the winner as to whether they want to go public with the news.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said, “We are absolutely delighted that this lucky ticket-holder has come forward and claimed their prize.

“Our job now is to support them through the process to ensure they can very soon begin to enjoy their life-changing win.”