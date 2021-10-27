National Museum of Computing launches Escape Room adventure in Milton Keynes

Exciting Escape Room Packages have been launched this week at The National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park.

Participants will face a series of perplexing challenges inspired by computing technology across the decades.

They will be confronted with alien tools and technology from decades past - including paper tape, punched cards, and floppy disks. And they must tackle cryptography and programming to decipher the clues they have collected and make their escape.

The National Museum of Computing

Priced at £30.00 per person or £55.00 for a pair, the 90-minute Escape Room Challenge package includes a 15-minute mission briefing followed by a 75-minute challenge, themed on one of the four decades from the 1940s to the 1980s.

Full admission to TNMOC’s vast and enlightening collections is also included in the price.

For larger groups of up to eight, TNMOC provides the Escape Room Experience Package, which includes an icebreaker ‘Heritage Quiz’, all day meeting room access, a buffet lunch, and a two-hour expert guided tour and refreshments.

Priced at £70 per person, the package is perfect for corporate or family days out as the Christmas season approaches, say museum bosses.

Jacqui Garrad, Director at TNMOC said: “After a difficult 18 months of limited access to the museum, we are delighted to be able to host fun days out like our Escape Room Packages. We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from those who have trialed them and are thrilled to be opening our escape rooms to families, large groups and anyone who wants to attend.

“We are confident our escape rooms will be able to please even the most discerning escape room hobbyist, with the added bonus of educating our escapees on the history of computing along the way.”