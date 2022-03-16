National Museum of Computing launches search for Molly in Milton Keynes

The National Museum of Computing has launched a search for an iconic computer from the last century with strong connections to Milton Keynes.

The BCL Molecular 18 was a popular business computer system that was universally known as ‘The Molly’.

Developed first in 1972, the machine was still in service in 1999 and the systems were looked after by a

A 'Molly' computer

dedicated team of programmers and engineers based in Linford Wood.

The museum, which is at Bletchley Park, is looking for any information or artifacts relating to the Molecular 18 - documentation, manuals, diagrams, and sales literature.

Of course, a complete machine, if anyone has, would be fantastic, says the museum, which would very much like to have a working Molly on display to visitors.

Just as important as gathering the physical artifacts, they also want to hear the stories of working for BCL during this period.

The museum has two Molecular 18 machines, but sadly neither is working, so engineers with knowledge of the Molly are very welcome.

Kevin Murrell, trustee at The National Museum of Computing, said: “My first programming job was at BCL in the mid-1980s and it was a joy to work there. I learnt a lot and made many new friends, and I look back on those days with fondness.”

He added: “As much as I enjoyed the new job, discovering the new city was a revelation!”