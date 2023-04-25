Nearly 30,000 families on benefits in Milton Keynes to receive extra £301 cost of living payment

Milton Keynes MPs have welcomed the government’s Extended Cost Of Living Payments for vulnerable families across Milton Keynes.

Some 29,800 families in the city will each receive £301 as the latest round of payments begins to be sent out.

Alongside this, 21,800 eligible individuals in MK will also receive the government’s Disability Cost of Living Payment worth £150 again this year.

Households from across the city who have claimed qualifying means-tested benefits during the eligibility period will be automatically paid £301 in their first payment this year.

To qualify, the must have been entitled to a payment for one of seven benefits between 26 January and 25 February 2023. The eligible benefits are Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Working Tax Credit;

This cash is part of the Conservative Government’s £94 billion package of Cost of Living support and comes partly from windfall taxes on energy profits

All payments are made directly with no need to apply or do anything to receive it.

In addition to means-tested cost of living support, the Energy Price Guarantee is continuing to help keep household energy bills as low as possible – ensuring the typical family pays no more that £2,500 for their energy bills until the end of June this year.

This support will be delivered alongside the Prime Minister’s five-point plan to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart said: “Households are facing rising living costs in the wake of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the Conservative Government is rightly protecting the most vulnerable people in my constituency.

“15,600 families across Milton Keynes South are eligible for a further means-tested cost of living payment worth £301 from today, and £900 in total for 2023-4.

“These payments will give families much needed support, protecting vulnerable people who are most exposed to rising prices.”