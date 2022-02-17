Nearly 4,000 households in Milton Keynes are going a whole day without food as cost of living crisis bites, survey reveals

Labour councillors have revealed that almost 4,000 households in Milton Keynes are going a whole day without food.

New analysis, based on research by the Food Foundation, has revealed the staggering extent of food insecurity as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

It shows 3,834 households in Milton Keynes are going a whole day without eating, and 5,857 households in MK are not eating when hungry because they cannot afford to.

MK Foodbank is there to help

Some 9,372 households in Milton Keynes are eating smaller meals or have skipped eating because they do not have money to buy sufficient food.

Across the country more than a million adults are forced to go more than a day without eating

The figures come ahead of an enormous squeeze on living standards this spring, with energy prices set to spiral by £693, and the government raising National Insurance by £12bn.

Labour councillors say ministers have refused to bring in Labour’s proposed energy plan which would save £600 for those struggling the most.

The plan would be funded by a one-off windfall tax on North Sea Oil and Gas producers who have profited from price rises. Recently, Shell announced annual profits of $19bn and BP announced annual profits of $12.8bn.

Publishing the analysis, Labour’s Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is spiralling out of control, yet instead of offering the support families in Milton Keynes need, the Conservatives are wasting our money and raising National Insurance – just when we can least afford it.

“Nearly 4,000 families in Milton Keynes are now having to go more than a day without food – many more aren’t able to eat when they are hungry because they simply cannot make ends meet.

“The Labour-led Council is doing all that we can to support families and make sure they can get the food they need. We are supporting the Foodbank and the establishment of community larders in cooperation with the Liberal Democrats. We have also stepped in during school holidays to provide the Summer of Play, offering healthy and balanced meals to children.

“Nationally, Labour has also suggested a sensible plan to support families – funded by fair taxes on the multi-billion profits of oil and gas producers, but sadly the Conservatives are either too mired in chaos and scandal or too incompetent to act. That has to change.”