Nearly 70 new council homes to be built in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Parks Trust (MKPT) will surrender a partial lease of land next to the former Cripps Lodge site in Netherfield, so MK Council can build 66 council homes.

The trust will receive £255,000 from the council – with the value of the land thought to be £246,389.

A scheme for the new homes was granted planning permission in February 2021.

Milton Keynes Council (MKC) owns the freehold of the former homecare service site but to undertake development, some land held by MKPT is also required.

“Negotiations have taken place with MKPT which has agreed to surrender its leasehold interest in the part of the site required for development,” a report sated.

A deposit of £24,500 will be paid to MKPT for an agreement for surrender. The remainder will be paid on completion of the deed of surrender.