Nearly 90 bladed weapons recovered across Bucks in bid to drive down knife crime

88 bladed weapons were recovered across Bucks as part of Operation Sceptre

A total of 88 knives and bladed weapons were recovered across Buckinghamshire in a drive to reduce the threat of knife crime.

Thames Valley Police conducted a series of activities as part of Operation Sceptre, between November 14-20 promoting knife amnesty bins placed at police stations and locations across the Thames Valley to prevent unwanted knives from finding their way onto the streets.

In total 271 knives and bladed articles were handed in, 88 of those across Buckinghamshire.

A number of other proactive activities were undertaken across the force to tackle knife crime including:

> 143 stop and searches

> 11 test purchases, 3 of which provided knives to under 18’s

> 73 school engagements.

Chief Inspector Chris Young, tactical lead for knife crime, said: “During the week of action, there has been an increased police presence in our communities, with officers engaging with the businesses, young people and working in partnership to disrupt crime and reduce the threat of knife crime.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported this week of action and all those who continue to support us to tackle knife crime and make our communities a safer place.”

If you need to report a knife related crime to the Police, please report it to us online via our website or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency if there is an immediate danger to life.

