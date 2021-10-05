Neighbour describes his hell living next door to 'drug den' in Milton Keynes

A man has spoken out about the nightmare of living next door to a "drug den" on a Milton Keynes estate.

He and fellow residents in Conniburrow have called police up to 30 times to deal with problems over the past three years at the council-owned property.

"People have been arrested and taken away on numerous occasions but it still continues," he said.

Conniburrow MK generic image

"It's a well known drug den for down and outs and homeless people.

"The smell of drugs on a weekly basis is dreadful. Security doors are wedged open, they make noise, doors are kicked in, and there are intimidating situations on a weekly basis."

The neighbour feels police and MK Council are not doing enough to deal with the problem and he believes a Closure Order would be an ideal solution. Several such orders have been made on properties throughout MK this year following reports of ongoing anti-social behaviour.

Closure Notices and Orders are formal sanctions that allow the police and the council or housing association to quickly close premises which are being used, or are likely to be used to commit nuisance or disorder.

A Closure Notice can close premises for up to 48 hours whilst arrangements are made for a formal application to a local Magistrates’ Court for a formal order. A Closure Order can keep premises closed for up to three months.

To make such an order, the magistrates must be satisfied that a person has engaged in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises that has resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public.

A spokesman for Milton Keynes Council told the Citizen: "We’re aware of the issue and are working with everyone involved, including the police to find an appropriate solution. A Closure Order is only used a last resort in these instances which is determined by a legal court.