'Neighbour from hell' is BANNED from their home and entire estate in Milton Keynes

A clamp-down on anti-social behaviour has this week resulted in a problem neighbour being thrown out of their home and banned from entering an entire estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The person had been causing repeated “neighbour-related harassment” on the estate of Downs Barn, say police.

Local neighbourhood officers worked with MK City Council to secure an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injunction was served on Tuesday September 9,and includes a condition that excludes the perpetrator from returning to their home address and the entire Downs Barn estate.

Police are taking a zero tolerance stance against anti-social behaviour in Milton Keynes

This will safeguard the neighbours from further harassment, said a TVP spokesperson.

At the same time, officers from the Great Linford Neighbourhood Policing Team, working in close partnership with the council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team, took similar decisive action to address ongoing community concerns on nearby Conniburrow estate.

They went through the courts to completely close down a council-owned property at the centre of persistent reports of drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour from the occupant and their visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This property is now back in the possession of Milton Keynes City Council, and we have therefore prevented further alarm and distress being caused to other neighbours,” said the police spokesperson.

They added: “These actions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to working in partnership to keep our communities safe. We will continue to listen to residents, act on concerns, and use all available tools to tackle anti-social behaviour.

If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, please report it via 101 or online at Thames Valley Police or contact Milton Keynes City Council’s ASB Team.