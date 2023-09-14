Netflix advertises dream job for binge-loving viewers in Milton Keynes and elsewhere

News you can trust since 1981
By Sally Murrer
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Netflix is advertising a dream temporary job for people who love to binge-watch series in MK and elsewhere.

To celebrate National Binge Day on September 25, they want to get to the bottom of a popular debate - which Netflix series truly is the most binge-worthy out of Netflix Squid Game, Stranger Things, or Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: “We’re looking for the ultimate TV binger to step up to the challenge - and we’ll pay them a generous £2,000 to report back to us.

“You can literally get paid to sit back, relax and feast on your favorite snacks all while binge-watching Netflix.”

The lucky winner will get paid £1,600 for their binge-ing services, plus £250 for a snack/takeaway budget to keep them fed and watered while they watch.

They will also receive £150 to cover an annual Netflix subscription.

"All we need in return is for the winner to score each series out of 10, based on a set of criteria we’ll provide. It’s as easy as that,” said the spokesperson.

People need to be aged 18 or over to be considered for the job, and applications can be made here.

Entries close at 11:59 pm on National Binge Day, September 25.

Wednesday is an American comedy horror television series based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams, while Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama television series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix

Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror drama television series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix.

