Netflix advertises dream job for binge-loving viewers in Milton Keynes and elsewhere
Netflix is advertising a dream temporary job for people who love to binge-watch series in MK and elsewhere.
To celebrate National Binge Day on September 25, they want to get to the bottom of a popular debate - which Netflix series truly is the most binge-worthy out of Netflix Squid Game, Stranger Things, or Wednesday.
A spokesperson said: “We’re looking for the ultimate TV binger to step up to the challenge - and we’ll pay them a generous £2,000 to report back to us.
“You can literally get paid to sit back, relax and feast on your favorite snacks all while binge-watching Netflix.”
The lucky winner will get paid £1,600 for their binge-ing services, plus £250 for a snack/takeaway budget to keep them fed and watered while they watch.
They will also receive £150 to cover an annual Netflix subscription.
"All we need in return is for the winner to score each series out of 10, based on a set of criteria we’ll provide. It’s as easy as that,” said the spokesperson.
Entries close at 11:59 pm on National Binge Day, September 25.
Wednesday is an American comedy horror television series based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams, while Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama television series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix
Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror drama television series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix.