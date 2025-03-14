Neurodiversity to be celebrated at free centre:mk event

Neurodiversity is the focus of a brand new event coming to the centre:mk later this month.

The term neurodiversity is used to describe the natural variation in human brains and how they function, and it is being celebrated at a three-day event coming to Middleton Hall in Milton Keynes between 10am and 5pm from March 21 to 23.

Families, professionals and individuals will come together to discuss the support available and share knowledge of autistic spectrum disorder, neurodivergence and mental health challenges.

The event, brought to centre:mk by The Spectrum Place charity, will feature interactive zones focusing on sensory needs, mental health and wellbeing, storytelling and educational fun, with highlights including the Sensory Dome, Woburn Safari and the Sci-Fi Museum.

Family activities will include storytelling sessions, yoga and a silent disco, while guest speakers leading talks and workshops will include Lisa Lloyd, co-founder of SEND Reform England.

Looking forward to the event centre director Kevin Duffy said: “By exploring different aspects of neurodivergence, sharing experiences, information and most importantly, ensuring that the kids have fun, we gain a better understanding of everyone’s different needs.

“This can make a huge difference, which is why we hope we can bring more examples of events and activities like this to centre:mk.

“By coming to see and hear the challenges our neurodivergent community faces, we can all make small changes that could have a huge impact.”

Entry is free at the weekend, with tickets required for March 21.

For a full programme of talks and workshops, and to purchase tickets for Friday, visit the Centre:MK website.