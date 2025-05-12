A new 125,000 square feet industrial unit is to be built near Milton Keynes Station after a £21 million loan was provided to property construction company Kier Property.

The loan was provided by Puma Property Finance, and it will be used to build Logistics City MK, which is set to feature 112,860 square feet of warehouse space and 12,787 square feet of modern office space.

The six-acre site which will be the home of the new industrial unit is located near the M1 motorway and Milton Keynes Railway Station and previously housed a warehouse building which was around half the size of the proposed new unit.

Logistics City MK is set to include an environmentally friendly green roof, landscaped outdoor amenity spaces, two separate HGV and vehicle access points, car park spaces with 15 electric vehicle charging points, photovoltaic solar panels on the roof and 42 cycle spaces.

An artist's impression of the completed Logistics City MK development. Pic: Puma Finance

The target for completion of the development is early 2026.

Group managing director at Kier Property Leigh Thomas said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Puma Property Finance on this exciting logistics development in Milton Keynes.

“Logistics City MK represents the next generation of sustainable industrial space, and this partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, environmentally responsible developments.

“We look forward to seeing the scheme come to life and building a strong relationship with Puma as we continue to expand our Logistics City portfolio.”

Puma previously provided a £15 million loan for a low-carbon industrial development in North Yorkshire in February.