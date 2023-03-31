New 27ft giant Mammoth inflatable to be unveiled with return of popular Aqua Parcs Milton Keynes

The popular Aqua Parcs opens tomorrow (April 1) for the summer

The hugely popular Aqua Parcs attraction returns to Willen Lake tomorrow along with a new 27ft colossal ‘Mammoth’ inflatable.

The inflatable, which features a daring 18ft ‘cliff jump’, is one of the biggest waterpark obstacles in the UK that can be seen rising from the waters from the other side of Willen Lake and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an extreme slide from the very top, down into the waters below, the attraction takes Aqua Parcs adrenaline-fuelled fun to a whole new level.

The ‘Mammoth’ is the focal point of Aqua Parcs’ new ‘Extreme Section’ – there are three sections in total - that promises to test the skills, balance and nerve of those that take on its challenge. With slides, jumps, swings and challenges at every turn, the Extreme Section brings something very different to the park this year.

Also new this year is the location of the course. Regular fans will spot that Aqua Parcs has moved to allow for the introduction of bigger and better obstacles.

Last year, Aqua Parcs moved to its brand new watersports centre that includes brand new changing areas, showers and a place for refreshments and snacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kieron, joint owner of Aqua Parcs, said: “We’re opening earlier this year to give our more extreme customers the chance to get onto the lake sooner than before. This is the biggest our course has even been and those that have been before are in for a brand new experience for 2023.”

Entry is from £22. Alternatively, Aqua Parcs super fans can take advantage of a season ticket offer for just £75, with access to unlimited sessions throughout the summer season.

All sessions include wetsuit hire, a safety briefing, a buoyancy aid and 50 minutes on the park.

Families, children and adventurous thrill-seekers alike will all be able to take part in the inflatable water fun on the lake in total safety, thanks to Aqua Parcs’ stringent safety measures. Numbers on the park are strictly limited. The park has been split into sections, and visitors will move between them at allocated times within their session.

Advertisement

Advertisement