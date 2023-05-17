New ‘affordable’ Mexican restaurant to open in Central Milton Keynes, serving tacos, burritos, nachos and margaritas

The UK’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand is to open up at Midsummer Place shopping centre next month,

Tortilla will open its doors in Midsummer Boulevard Friday June 16.

To celebrate the launch in true fiesta style, the restaurant is treating its first customers to a tasty free lunch between 12pm and 1.30pm on the opening day, providing they register here.

They will also be offering 2-for-1 on burritos and naked burritos from June 19 to June 20.

The launch of Tortilla in Milton Keynes brings with it the brand’s customisable and authentic California-style menu, with dishes to suit all tastes, cravings or diet.

Customers can build their own meal with a choice of mouth-watering fillings such as Mexican rice, black beans, grilled seasonal veggies and fresh mild, medium and hot salsas, including fresh, hand-smashed guacamole.

The restaurant seats 40 and also offers a click-and-collect takeaway service or delivery.

Its choice of protein, served in tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and atop nachos queso, includes slow-cooked Barbacoa with grass-fed British Isle brisket, grilled chicken or succulent pulled carnitas pork. Endorsed by Vegan Friendly, more than 70% of Tortilla’s toppings and fillings are plant-based, including its organic tempeh Chilli No Carne and grilled seasonal veg.

Tortilla provides an affordable bite-to-eat with filling burritos from £7.20, a trio of tacos from £7.00, and beers and margaritas from £4.20. The Tortilla loyalty club also offers customers a complimentary 10th main after nine purchased—ideal for local workers or shoppers.

All toppings are prepared fresh on-site each morning and every dish is made to order.

The new restaurant has created 20 new jobs for locals across front-of-house, kitchen, and management roles.

Richard Morris, CEO at Tortilla, said: “We are hugely excited to be opening a site in the centre of thriving Milton Keynes. The location we have acquired in Midsummer Boulevard is a popular spot and will provide shoppers, locals and visitors with a convenient and delicious option for lunch and dinner. We look forward to welcoming plenty of happy customers into store and playing our part in this thriving community.”

Shelley Peppard, General Manager at Midsummer Place said: “We are so excited to welcome Tortilla to Midsummer Place, bringing a completely new food experience to the centre. Tortilla has established itself across the UK and we’re delighted that the brand has chosen our new development to be its first Milton Keynes location.”

She added: “The Boulevard is starting to take shape now and we will continue to keep our customers updated with exciting news and developments in the coming months.”