New American-style fried chicken pod to open in Central Milton Keynes

The 150 sq ft mobile dining and games pod will be launched at Unit 11 in the building on July 1.

It will offer diners the chance to try the famous buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken and play a game of ‘Slim Pong’ at the same time.

The opening comes in time for American Independence Day, which the brand has renamed ‘Slimdependence Day’, and they plan to celebrate by offering chicken tenders at a discount price of £4.

The inside of Slim Chickens

Passers-by will be invited to play a game of ‘Slim Pong’, with £4444 of Slim’s vouchers available for a full round. The first 400 to take part will be treated to a complimentary glass of Coca Cola.

Renowned for its Southern US hospitality, Slim Chickens specialties include crispy tenders and buffalo wings, alongside a range of 14 house-made dipping sauces in flavours including Slim’s signature sauce, Blue Cheese, Honey BBQ, Sriracha Garlic and, for those brave enough, the fiery Inferno.

Also on offer is a selection of fresh chicken sandwiches, wings, salads and wraps, sides such as fried pickles and mac & cheese and shakes in flavours including Oreo, popcorn and caramel.

Slim Chickens will be offering delivery via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats as well as a click & collect service.

Slim Chickens

KFC at the Xscape closed suddenly in May 12 this year, when a sign was put on the door to warn customers. No reason was given.