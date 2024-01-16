New analysis shows exactly how much money Milton Keynes hospital makes from parking charges

The charges are often a source of contention

A new scrutiny has revealed how much money Milton Keynes University Hospital makes from charge people to park.

The report from personal finance website The Grade shows the hospital raking in a whopping £1,367,325 during 2022/23.

This compares to £1,020,200 the previous year, which is an increase of £347,125 – or 34%.

A spokesperson for The Grade said: “Hospital parking charges in England have long been a source of contention, often described as a ‘tax on the sick’ and a burden on those caring for them.

"While Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have scrapped them completely, in England, the issue remains a significant concern. The 2019 Tory manifesto promised to end these ‘unfair hospital parking charges’, yet five years later, the situation seems to have worsened...This trend raises serious questions about accessibility and the financial strain on individuals seeking healthcare services. “

The latest NHS estates data reveals a 50% increase in hospital parking revenue nationally, totalling £145.9 million in 2023 and up from £97.9 million the previous year.

In Milton Keynes, hospital visitors are charged £2.70 to park for up to one hour, £3.70 for up to three hours and £4.80 for up to four hours.

The University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust had the highest revenue at £5,197,810, while Luton and Dunstable was the 13th most expensive place to park for 24 hour stays.

The Grade spokesperson told the Citizen: “The report underscores a troubling trend in England’s healthcare system: the escalating cost of hospital parking. With revenues soaring by 50% in just one year, the financial burden on patients and carers intensifies, contradicting the ethos of accessible healthcare.”

They added: "The stark differences in charges between trusts and individual hospitals highlight not only a lack of uniformity but also raise concerns about equity and fairness.

" As healthcare seeks to be patient-centred, these findings prompt an urgent reevaluation of parking policies, balancing operational costs against the fundamental principle of ensuring healthcare accessibility for all.”