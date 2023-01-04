New apartment scheme for over 60s in Milton Keynes is judged the very best in the country

A retirement living development for over 60s in MK has scooped a prestigious national award.

McCarthy Stone’s Jupiter House at Walnut Tree won the top award from hundreds of entries in the retirement housing category at the Health Investor Seniors Housing Awards.

The development, which is on Hindhead Knoll, boasts a collection of low maintenance apartments, a stylish communal lounge, landscaped gardens, a guest suite, and a dedicated House Manager who looks after the day to day running of the place.

Jupiter House at Walnut Tree

Apartments are available for outright purchase, rental or part-rent or part-buy, with prices from £238,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and from £360,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Jupiter House was chosen as the winner due to its ability to meet the needs of local older people, its range of high-end facilities and excellent location.

The national awards scheme recognises excellence in the rapidly growing healthcare property sector and winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at the Park Plaza London Riverbank hotel.

The independent judging panel had assessed entries across five key categories: development, services, finance and operations, innovation and advisory.

Sam Watkins, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “These awards are among the most prestigious in the sector so to receive recognition through them is especially gratifying for us.”