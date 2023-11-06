It will be a collective of small local businesses

A new Artisan Collective Farmshop is to open at Central Milton Keynes next week.

People will be able to buy fresh produce, including home-made cheeses, jams and chutneys and they can even ‘milk’ a goat to get their own milk.

The Farmshop is offering small businesses a place to sell their fresh produce and home-made crafts and it will house multiple retailers on a rotation basis, giving small and independent businesses the opportunity to enjoy premium retail space and significant footfall.

The new artisan farmshop opens at CMK on November 13

It is shop is the brainchild of Steve Reid, owner of Friars Farm, which was one of Midsummer Place Hatch competition finalists. Opening from Monday November 13, the shop will initially be open for six weeks.

Retailers will include Northampton Cheese Company selling its award-winning cheese, Northampton charcuterie, selling salamis, bacon, and black pudding, and Friars Farm's chutneys, selling preserves, sauces, and condiments.

Ganders Goat handmade soap will be displaying their special milking goat, which is actually made of wood but people can try their hand at milking it, while Mee Blueberries will sell its own-grown blueberry liquors, chutney, and jam.

There will also be The Connectionist’s handmade confectionery, The Moulton Natural Dog Treat Company, Grannies' Attic antiques and curios, Happy Bees Honey and products from Nakasero and Pepper Jar Creations.

Phipps Brewery ales and gin will be selling their alcohol from Thursday to Sunday.

The Farmshop will also have a pop-up space for local businesses to rent for a day to sell and showcase their goods. If you wish to apply, please email [email protected].

Steve said: “We are thrilled to be bringing so many local producers and craftsmen together with the collective. Hatch was the perfect introduction to Midsummer Place and, as a finalist, we have since worked with the centre to put on markets and now The Artisan Collective Farmshop.”

