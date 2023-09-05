New artisan pizza store that promises to be ‘finest in Milton Keynes’ opens at city centre

Watch more videos on Shots!

An artisan pizza store is the latest to open in the newly-refurbished Boulevard at Midsummer Place shopping centre.

Nero Artisan Pizza is the seventh cabin to open recently in the new food court and already it is promising to be the “finest in Milton Keynes”.

The store offers a taste of Italy with a traditional Neapolitan pizzas that are handmade to order. It offers a wide range of pizza toppings, including Truffle Fig, classic Margherita and Quattro Formaggio with Fior Di Latte, Gorgonzola, Parmesan and Pecorino cheese.

All pizza dough is made from scratch from a secret family recipe using the finest and freshest ingredients available.

Antonio Canca, manager of Nero Artisan Pizza, said: “We are so happy to be at Midsummer place. We offer a variety of pizzas for meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, and children too. We welcome all and can’t wait for everyone to try”.

Simon Martin, Centre Director at Midsummer Place, said: "Introducing Nero Artisan Pizza to the newly refurbished Boulevard enriches our customers experiences by providing a delightful array of Italian flavours, on top of our existing food pods that offer a variety of culinary delights from around the world”.

The newly refurbished Boulevard has also welcomed Souv Lucky Day, The Lebanese Grill House, Pando Woo, Churros Locos and Jerk ‘n’ Rum and Butterwick, offering a wide range of cuisines from around the world for customers to enjoy.