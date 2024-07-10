New award-winning restaurant to open in Woburn, close to Milton Keynes, with affordable prices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi-award winning and sustainable restaurant is to open up in Woburn with the promise of affordable prices.

Lussmanns is occupying the former Loch Fyne restaurant premises in the town’s historic Market Place,

It will be the seventh restaurant for the independent company, which has won multiple awards nd been included in the Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Eat’ guide for its sustainable and affordable menus.

It will offer a menu, available daily from 12pm to 6.30pm, at a cost of £20.95 for two courses and £23.95 for three.

There will be 100 covers and the menu will consist of “the best of British produce”, showcasing organic, high welfare meat and a wide selection of sustainably sourced seafood, said a spokesperson.

“Customers can expect dishes like Label Anglais free-range chicken schnitzel, MSC Fishcake with spinach, capers and a butter sauce and South Coast crab linguine, all of which have become customer favourites on the menu that changes eight times a year to showcase seasonal ingredients,” they added.

Lussmanns was the first small restaurant group outside London to be certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) in 2014 and has won numerous awards for its sustainability.

Founder and Managing Director Andrei Lussmann, a Bedfordshire resident, said: “As our seventh restaurant, it’s one that’s particularly special to me as it’s in my home county of Bedfordshire. Being on the Woburn Estate, it’s also only a stone’s throw from many local attractions including Woburn Abbey itself, the safari park and the championship golf course.

“We’re very excited at the prospect of welcoming customers to this stunning Georgian building, with a gorgeous 70 metre garden, for a relaxed, ethical dining experience.”

This Grade II Listed building was originally a home, before becoming a draper’s shop and then an antiques centre.

With the bar moved to the front of the restaurant, it will provide welcoming space for customers to enjoy a drink before their meal – including Lussmanns own Garden Gin made with herbs from its own gardens and distilled in nearby Chrishall.