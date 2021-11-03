New basketball academy receives cash boost to get more young people into sport in Milton Keynes

A newly launched basketball venture has received a financial boost from their local Labour ward councillor.

The MK 5 Dimensions Basketball Academy is a joint venture between Milton Keynes Basketball Club and the the 5 Dimensions Trust, which runs Hazeley Academy and Shenley Brook End schools.

Its aims is to teach students how to be successful both on and off the basketball court.

Cllr Zoe Nolan with some of the basketball team

Zoe Nolan, councillor for Loughton ward and Cabinet member for Children and Families, this week presented the basketball academy with £300 of her ward grant.

Earlier this month, Cllr Nolan visited The Hazeley Academy and met some of the players. She said: “I am delighted to be able to support this programme that makes a real difference to our community.

“During my visit I met Billy, the coach, and dozens of young people who have been learning to play basketball. The smiles on their faces spoke for themselves.”

Over 3,500 young people will be given access to increased opportunities across the 5 Dimensions Trust, which consists of The Hazeley Academy and Shenley Brook End School.