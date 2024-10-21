New big name fashion store opens at Milton Keynes shopping centre
Called ‘Trends’, it has vowed to be the go-to destination for fashion-forward shoppers, featuring a curated selection of must-have pieces and showcasing some of the biggest names in fashion.
It will offer casual menswear brands such as Sergio Tacchini, Fila, Weekend offender as well as streetwear brands like Fully paid and Money.
"We’ll be giving shoppers access to exclusive styles and renowned designers under one roof. From bold streetwear to timeless elegance, the store caters to men with a diverse range of styles,” said a Trends spokesperson.
They added: “Our goal is to create a space where shoppers can find everything from statement pieces to everyday essentials.” .
Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “Trends is perfect for anyone looking to stay ahead of the fashion curve while still finding timeless pieces that will last for seasons to come.”