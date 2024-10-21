Trends fashion store has opened at Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes

A new store offering the latest in designer and High Street fashion has opened at Midsummer Place shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called ‘Trends’, it has vowed to be the go-to destination for fashion-forward shoppers, featuring a curated selection of must-have pieces and showcasing some of the biggest names in fashion.

It will offer casual menswear brands such as Sergio Tacchini, Fila, Weekend offender as well as streetwear brands like Fully paid and Money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be giving shoppers access to exclusive styles and renowned designers under one roof. From bold streetwear to timeless elegance, the store caters to men with a diverse range of styles,” said a Trends spokesperson.

They added: “Our goal is to create a space where shoppers can find everything from statement pieces to everyday essentials.” .

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “Trends is perfect for anyone looking to stay ahead of the fashion curve while still finding timeless pieces that will last for seasons to come.”