New big name fashion store to open in central Milton Keynes later this year

Global lifestyle brand Ted Baker will occupy a large 2,150 sq ft space and will stock Ted Baker’s full range of womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories.

No date has yet been given for the opening but centre bosses say it will be “later this year”.

The Ted Baker brand, which has a focus on quality and attention to detail, joins a line-up of "aspirational” stores at the shopping centre, say centre:mk bosses. These include Harrods’ H beauty, which recently celebrated its first birthday in MK, Fat Face, Pandora, Marks and Spencer, Next and Primark.

The Ted Baker store will open later this year at CMK

Founded in Glasgow as a shirt specialist in 1988, Ted Baker’s new Milton Keynes store will add to its international portfolio spanning the UK, USA, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

The centre:mk director Kevin Duffy said this week: “The signing of Ted Baker further strengthens our diverse fashion offering, which we are constantly adapting to match evolving consumer demand.”

He added: "Ted Baker’s commitment to delivering great guest experiences complements our own internationally award-winning guest services, and the brand’s reputable fashion offering makes it a fitting addition to the centre.”

Continuing to perform well ahead of national and regional footfall figures, centre:mk has also gained recognition for its sustainability achievements over the last 24 months with a prestigious Green World Award.