New big-name kitchenware store to open this week in Central Milton Keynes

ProCook's new store opens in CMK on Friday

The UK’s leading name in kitchenware is to open a new store at the city centre this week.

ProCook will open its doors on Friday (February 21) on Silbury Arcade, in the premises of the fomer Disney store.

The new 2,760 sq ft facility promises an “exceptional shopping experience" for home chefs and culinary enthusiasts and will showcase ProCook’s extensive collection of premium-quality cookware, tableware, electrical appliances, and innovative kitchen gadgets.

To mark the occasion, the opening weekend will feature exclusive discounts and exciting giveaways across the entire product range. There will be 15% off the whole range in-store, exclusive to Milton Keynes customers, and the first 50 shoppers through the doors on both Friday and Saturday will receive complimentary goodie bags valued at £25.

Andy Kerr, ProCook Retail Director, said: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of our new ProCook in centre:mk, a fantastic retail destination with a strong regional pull. This new location allows us to bring our high-quality cookware and kitchenware essentials to even more customers, offering an engaging in-store experience where shoppers can explore our products firsthand. We look forward to welcoming the community from across the region, and sharing our passion for cooking with them."

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s Centre Director, said: “With one of the strongest anchor brand line-ups in the UK, centre:mk continues to outperform benchmarks for footfall and sales. As the latest brand to open at the centre, ProCook benefits from the exceptional trading opportunities here at centre:mk and we are pleased to welcome them to Silbury Arcade.”