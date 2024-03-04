Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New blood donors are being urged to come forward to help save lives in MK

A new campaign is asking people to consider becoming a blood donor, as NHS Blood and Transplant reveals that it needs over 140,000 people to donate for the first time this year.

“Giving blood takes around an hour. It’s easy and you’ll feel only a small scratch before the chance to have a drink and a biscuit, knowing that you have saved up to three people’s lives,” said a spokesperson.

NHS Blood and Transplant is especially keen to attract donors from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds. Patients who need regular blood transfusions to stay alive, such as those with thalassaemia and sickle cell, need blood to be closely matched to their own, and some rare blood types are found only in these communities.

In one hour and five easy steps, you can help save up to three lives:

When you arrive at your appointment, you will complete a health check questionnaire and drink 500ml (about a pint) of water.

You’ll have a chat about your health with a friendly member of the team to make sure it's safe for you to give blood.

then you will take a seat and donate – this takes about 10 minutes.

Finally you will enjoy a free drink and snack while you rest for 15 minutes.

Dr Sanhita Chakrabarti, deputy chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “I’d urge anyone who’s eligible to make time to give blood.

“To give blood for the first time, you need to be generally fit and well, and aged between 17 and 65. Men can donate blood every 12 weeks, and women every 16 weeks.

“We need donors of all backgrounds to come forward, especially as patients with some serious conditions rely on blood donations from people with a closely matched ethnic origin to their own.

“Most current blood donors are aged over 45, but we’d love to see more Millennials and Gen Z coming forward.”