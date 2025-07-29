New book set in Milton Keynes centres around true story of losing a loved one

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A woman whose partner died unexpectedly at the age of just 36 has poured out her grief in a book.

Nisha Minhas was already a successful author, living in MK, when her partner died suddenly.

The shock made her step away from her writing career and battle with overwhelming grief, depression, and even suicidal thoughts.

But now, years later, she has used those feelings as inspiration for her seventh book, called His Heart Stopped, Mine Broke.

“It has taken 18 years for me to return to writing,” she said. “This new book explores the complexities of grief with unfiltered honesty, sharing the painful realities of losing a loved one. In addition, it delves into themes such as racism, mixed relationships, and family traditions.”

Nisha was born and raised in the UK to Indian parents. She grew up listening to a mix of pop and bhangra music, eating chapattis or chips for dinner, and speaking fluent English and ‘passable’ Punjabi.

She has a passion for reading and writing and is the author of six bestselling East meets West romantic novels that explore themes of cultural identity and love.

His Heart Stopped, Mine Broke delves deep into grief, offering a raw, honest and unfiltered account of the heart-wrenching journey of losing a loved one. The story doesn’t shy away from the brutal realities of death, addressing a topic that is often difficult to discuss and read about.

It also the story touches upon arranged marriages and family loyalty. As a Sikh Indian, Nisha was expected to have an arranged marriage and marry the traditional Indian way, but she followed her heart and fell in love with a white man, defying her parents’ disapproval.

Her interracial relationship faced opposition and prejudice from both the Asian and white communities and she was exposed to racism and hostility, she says.

Nisha’s other six bestselling fiction books, published by Simon & Schuster, are Chapatti & Chips, Sari & Sins, Passion & Poppadoms, Bindis & Brides, The Marriage Market, and Tall, Dark and Handsome.

She has frequently appeared on BBC Asian Network discussing various Asian topics and has also been featured on the cultural show, Desi DNA on BBC Two.

His Heart Stopped, Mine Broke is available on Amazon here.