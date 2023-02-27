New bubble tea store with incredible range of flavours opens at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre
It serves everything from Oreo Boba Tea to Peach Oolong
A new bubble tea store has opened up this week at Midsummer Place shopping centre.
HiTea is situated just outside Tommy Hilfiger and sells a huge range of colourful and tasty milk, boba and bubble teas.
The brand aims to keep the traditional core value of Taiwanese Bubble Tea culture but offers flavours ranging from Oreo Boba Tea and Peach Oolong to Green Macha.
A HiTea spokesman said: “We are so excited to be opening our fifth location here at Midsummer Place. Milton Keynes shoppers are going to love our range of drinks especially as the temperatures are rising, it’s the perfect way to cool down. We can’t wait to hear what Milton Keynes thinks of our delicious menu”.
Shelley Peppard, Midsummer Place general Manager said: ”We are so excited to welcome HiTea to Midsummer Place, and can’t wait for our customers to try the delicious drinks.”