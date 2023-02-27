New bubble tea store with incredible range of flavours opens at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

A new bubble tea store has opened up this week at Midsummer Place shopping centre.

HiTea is situated just outside Tommy Hilfiger and sells a huge range of colourful and tasty milk, boba and bubble teas.

The brand aims to keep the traditional core value of Taiwanese Bubble Tea culture but offers flavours ranging from Oreo Boba Tea and Peach Oolong to Green Macha.

HiTea offers a range of flavours

A HiTea spokesman said: “We are so excited to be opening our fifth location here at Midsummer Place. Milton Keynes shoppers are going to love our range of drinks especially as the temperatures are rising, it’s the perfect way to cool down. We can’t wait to hear what Milton Keynes thinks of our delicious menu”.