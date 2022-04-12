New Burger King restaurant to open at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

The opening at the centre:mk will create 29 jobs, and applications are now open for managerial roles.

Close to the existing Burger King at Eldergate, the restaurant will occupy two units in Silbury Arcade, close to Primark.

The job openings include four managerial roles and 25 restaurant crew members, spanning both front of house and kitchen roles.

Burger King is recruiting managerial roles now for the new MK restaurant

Applications for these crew members will open at the end of April 2022.

Those who are successful in joining the team will enjoy a variety of staff perks; from flexible hours and free meals at work, to 50% off food and drink for friends and family, says Burger King® UK.

The company’s people director Jeremy Wright said: “During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 29 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Milton Keynes restaurant.

He added: “We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”

You can apply to become part of the Burger King® new Milton Keynes team here.