New bursary scheme launched for young Milton Keynes-based musicians to boost careers

Young and talented musicians in MK are invited to apply for a bursary to get them on the right track for success.

The bursaries also come with a programme of professional mentoring and are being made available through Fresh Sounds, a partnership made possible by Milton Keynes Community Foundation and The Wavendon Foundation.

The winners of the two bursaries will each be able to use their £1,500 award for training, equipment, recording, marketing, promotion or touring.

The Stables will manage the bursary scheme

The mentoring programme will be managed by The Stables in Milton Keynes and will include tailored insights into the music industry. Areas to be covered will include informal and formal training plus advice on how to secure paid gigs, develop a fan base and earn money from writing, recording and performing music.

MK-based musician and rising talent Manny Ademolu, who performs as Manny and the Coloured Sky, said: “Fresh Sounds is a great opportunity for young MK musicians. When you are starting out as a performer and you are trying to grow as a musician, you also have to learn your way around the

business as well. It’s hard to do on your own so this is an amazing opportunity to get some support. I hope lots of up-and-coming young MK musicians will go for it.”

Graeme Surtees, Head of Learning and Participation at The Stables, said: “Milton Keynes is home to an amazing array of brilliant, young musical talent and we look forward to hearing from as wide a cross-section of the city’s musical scene as possible. Our thanks go to both MK Community and

The bursary scheme is called Fresh Sounds

Wavendon Foundations for supporting these awards.”

Applications are open to singers, songwriters, instrumentalists, bands and producers aged between 16 and 25 from any genre of music, who live in the unitary authority of Milton Keynes and who are ready to take their music career to the next stage.